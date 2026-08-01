Meghalaya Legislative Assembly committee seeks report on outstanding loan of private entity

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Legislative Assembly's Committee on Public Undertakings (COPU) has directed authorities to submit a detailed report on the recovery of an outstanding loan of around Rs 29 crore from a private entity, CMJ Breweries Pvt. Ltd., while also seeking an explanation from the Power Department over irregularities flagged by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) in the implementation of two Central rural electrification schemes, officials said on Friday.

CMJ Breweries Pvt. Ltd., one of Meghalaya's prominent industrial units based in Byrnihat, had availed a loan of Rs 61.94 crore from the Meghalaya Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for its operations. According to officials, the company has repaid Rs 23.98 crore so far, while nearly Rs 29 crore remains outstanding.

With the repayment deadline scheduled for August 2026, the MIDC has intensified efforts to recover the remaining dues. The COPU has sought a detailed status report on the recovery process and said it will continue to monitor the matter until the outstanding amount is recovered.

The directions were issued during a meeting of the committee chaired by legislator Charles Marngar, where members reviewed the financial performance of public sector undertakings and examined audit observations relating to the SAUBHAGYA and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY).

The committee asked the concerned authorities to furnish a comprehensive status report on the recovery process. It said the matter would continue to remain under its scrutiny until the dues are cleared.

The panel also reviewed the cases of Greystone Smelters and Greystone Strips Limited. It was informed that the loans extended to the two companies had been written off following approval by the MIDC Board of Directors in September 2025. However, the committee clarified that the accounting write?off should not be construed as a waiver of liabilities and instructed the management to continue recovery proceedings. Both companies have been asked to clear their outstanding dues within a week.

Meanwhile, the committee noted that Aura Hotels and Resorts Pvt. Ltd. has fully repaid its Rs 51 crore loan. It was also informed that dues relating to Badhok Nongmalieh Ford Dealer at Mawiong Rim had been settled through the transfer of a 43.22 lakh square foot property at Kawa Sing in Ri?Bhoi district.

During its review of the CAG report for the financial year ending March 31, 2022, the committee expressed concern over payments made under the SAUBHAGYA and DDUGJY schemes without verification of mandatory insurance?related documents.

The Power Department assured the panel that responsibility would be fixed and appropriate action initiated against officials found accountable. The committee has directed the department to submit a detailed compliance report within one month.

Members also raised concerns over the shortage of distribution transformers in several parts of Meghalaya and urged the Power Department to ensure adequate stock and timely replacement to avoid interruptions in electricity supply. (IANS)

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