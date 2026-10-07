12 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested from Guwahati Hotel

Guwahati: Today, twelve Bangladeshi nationals have been arrested from a hotel in Paltan Bazar, Guwahati. The arrests were made at Hotel Santi, where the Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly staying. Police detained the 12 people during an operation at the hotel and initiated further investigation into their presence in the city.

The latest arrests come within 24 hours of another operation in Guwahati, during which five Bangladeshi nationals were reportedly arrested from a hotel in the city. As per information available, five people were arrested from the Vintage Hotel.

With the latest arrests, a total of 17 Bangladeshi nationals have reportedly been arrested by Guwahati Police within a 24-hour period.

The development comes amid intensified checks by the police against the alleged presence of illegal Bangladeshi nationals in Guwahati. Guwahati Police have been conducting operations at hotels and other locations to identify and detain individuals suspected of entering or residing in the city illegally.

As per police statement , the latest arrests have taken the number of Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Guwahati this month to 38.

Further details are awaited.