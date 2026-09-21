JSU Jowai Circle hands over three suspected Bangladeshi nationals to police

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Jaintia Students' Union (JSU) Jowai Circle on Sunday claimed to have intercepted and apprehended three suspected Bangladeshi nationals at Lad Demithring and handed them over to Jowai Police for legal action.

The three were intercepted while travelling in a white Suzuki tourist vehicle bearing registration number ML 04 E 3485, registered to Treibor Kyndait of Shkenpyrsit. The Union said the individuals were subjected to document verification following their interception.

According to the JSU, the individuals were subsequently taken to Jowai Police Station and handed over to the police. The Union said a First Information Report (FIR) was filed to initiate legal proceedings. It also demanded a comprehensive police investigation into the alleged network behind the movement of the suspected foreign nationals.

The Union further alleged that brokers attempting to secure the release of the apprehended persons approached its members and offered bribes amounting to lakhs of rupees. The JSU said it rejected the alleged offers and proceeded with the FIR.

JSU Education Secretary, Central Body, and Advisor to Jowai Circle, Bocheru Mi Pohsnem, said, "The JSU stands resolute and will not allow perpetrators of illegal immigration to go unpunished. We demand a comprehensive and immediate police investigation to ensure this cross-border network is completely dismantled." The JSU statement also said that following their apprehension and document verification, the individuals "confessed to their true nationality".

The claim regarding their nationality and the allegations concerning an alleged cross-border network remained subject to verification and investigation by the police.

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