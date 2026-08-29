12 People of Assam Remain Untraced After Nepal Flash Floods

Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed 12 people from the state remain untraced after the flash floods in Nepal, with authorities continuing efforts to locate them and ensure their safe rescue.

In a post on social media platform twitter , Sarma said the government had identified details of the 12 people and was working to establish contact with them.

The list includes people from Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari districts. Three people are Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary and Soneswar Narzary is from Daidak village under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong.

Rahul Daimary from Jaipukhuri under Merapani police station in Golaghat and Shatadal Nath from Doboka in Hojai are also among those untraced.

The list further includes Pankaj Naug, Dr Dipali Sarkar and Manash Kr Ghosh from Guwahati, along with Pankaj Barman, Arun Mahanta and Samar Bezbaruah from Nalbari. Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital is also listed.

Rescue team are continuing coordinated efforts to trace the missing people and facilitate their safe return.