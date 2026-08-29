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12 People of Assam Remain Untraced After Nepal Flash Floods

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the government had identified details of the 12 people
12 People of Assam Remain Untraced After Nepal Flash Floods
12 People of Assam Remain Untraced After Nepal Flash Floods
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Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma  confirmed 12 people from the state remain untraced  after the flash floods in Nepal, with authorities continuing efforts to locate them and ensure their safe rescue.

In a post on social media platform twitter , Sarma said the government had identified details of the 12  people and was working to establish contact with them.

The list includes people from Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Hojai, Kamrup Metropolitan and Nalbari districts. Three people are  Rhituopurno Brahma, Montri Basumatary and Soneswar Narzary  is from Daidak village under Dokmoka police station in Karbi Anglong.

Rahul Daimary from Jaipukhuri under Merapani police station in Golaghat and Shatadal Nath from Doboka in Hojai are also among those untraced.

The list further includes Pankaj Naug, Dr Dipali Sarkar and Manash Kr Ghosh from Guwahati, along with Pankaj Barman, Arun Mahanta and Samar Bezbaruah from Nalbari. Dr Tirtha Chaliha of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital is also listed.

Rescue team are continuing coordinated efforts to trace the missing people and facilitate their safe return.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma
Rescue Team
Nepal flash floods
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