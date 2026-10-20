Delhi: Assam Governor Meets PM Modi

Guwahati: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday extended his greetings on the occasion of Durga Puja, as per an official release issued by Assam Lok Bhavan.

During the meeting, Acharya shared his experiences from his recent visit to Mongolia and briefed the Prime Minister on various initiatives undertaken by Assam Lok Bhavan to promote youth welfare, strengthen national consciousness and encourage patriotism among young people.

The Governor highlighted two key initiatives, ‘Nashamukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Namo Matribhoomi Suraksha evam Swavalamban Sankalp Saptah’. These programmes aim to empower the younger generation to raise awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and encourage greater participation in nation-building, the release stated.

The initiatives also seek to instil a sense of responsibility among young people towards national security and self-reliance, while motivating them to contribute to the country’s development.

Acharya discussed the objectives of these programmes as part of the broader efforts to engage young people in constructive activities and promote social awareness.

The Governor also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his guidance and the opportunity to interact with him, the official release added.