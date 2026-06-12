Assam CID to Question BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri in Fisheries Recruitment Probe

Guwahati: BJP MLA Ramakanta Deuri is scheduled to appear before the Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) today in connection with the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitment within the Assam Fisheries Development Corporation (AFDC).

The development marks a significant step in the agency’s probe into claims of procedural violations and suspected irregularities in appointments made under the corporation. Deuri, who previously served as chairman of the AFDC, has been summoned for questioning as investigators seek to determine his role, if any, in the recruitment process under scrutiny.

The CID recently carried out search operations at the legislator’s residence in Morigaon district and collected documents and other materials believed to be relevant to the investigation. The agency has been examining recruitment records and the circumstances surrounding several appointments that have come under suspicion.

The probe has already led to action against several officials linked to the Fisheries Development Corporation, with investigators attempting to uncover the full extent of the alleged recruitment scam.

While political attention remains focused on the case, authorities have maintained that the investigation is being conducted strictly in accordance with legal procedures. Further developments are expected following Deuri’s appearance before the CID.