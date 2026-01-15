15 Acres of Illicit Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Manipur’s Kamjong District

Imphal: Security forces, in coordination with the forest department and the district administration, destroyed around 15 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in Manipur’s Kamjong district on Wednesday, police said.
"On 14.01.2026, a combined team of security forces, forest department along with executive magistrate destroyed about 15 acres of poppy field at Lungphu Hill Range, Phungyar-PS, Kamjong district," Manipur Police wrote on X.
The operation was carried out as part of the Manipur government’s ongoing “War on Drugs” initiative aimed at curbing large-scale illegal poppy cultivation, particularly in the state’s hilly areas.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs about illegal narcotics cultivation, Assam Rifles, in coordination with the CRPF and Manipur Police, carried out a joint operation in the Ngatan Hill Range area of Kangpokpi district on January 9.
During the operation, the security forces identified and destroyed around 40 acres of poppy fields along with 11 temporary huts used for processing and storage of narcotics.
Officials said the eradicated cultivation had the potential to yield opium worth several crores in the illicit market.
