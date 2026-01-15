Tripura CM Meets Angel Chakma’s Family, Assures Strict Action

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday met the family of Angel Chakma, a student from the state who was killed in Uttarakhand, and assured them that those responsible would face strict action as per the law.
After visiting the bereaved family at their residence, Saha said he has been in constant touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to monitor the progress of the case.
"Visited the house of late Anjel Chakma at Nandannagar, Agartala, and met his grieving parents and family members. I expressed my heartfelt condolences and assured them of all possible support from the State Government. I will also take up the matter with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami Ji, to ensure the investigation is expedited," he added.
He further informed the family that five of the six accused have already been arrested and reiterated that no one involved would be spared.
Calling the incident deeply distressing, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the family and said the state government stands firmly with them in their pursuit of justice.
Meanwhile, All India Chakma Students Union president Drishyamuni Chakma said the organisation requested that the trial be conducted in the national capital to ensure a fair and impartial process.
He said the Chief Minister assured cooperation at every stage of the investigation.
Angel Chakma, an MBA student, was allegedly attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died during treatment at a hospital.