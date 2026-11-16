15,000 Artistes Perform Nimso Kerung Folk Dance in Diphu for Guinness World Record Attempt

Guwahati: Around 15,000 artistes representing 17 indigenous tribes and communities are set to perform the traditional Nimso Kerung folk dance at KASA Stadium in Diphu, Assam, on 16th November. Organised as part of the 75th Karbi Anglong Day Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the performance aims to secure a Guinness World Record.

The mass performance of Nimso Kerung is among the major cultural events planned for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Karbi Anglong Day.

Around 15,000 artistes are expected to participate in the collective performance, bringing together members of 17 indigenous tribes and communities on a single platform. The event aims to showcase the region's traditional cultural identity through a large-scale presentation of its folk dance heritage.

The performance will feature traditional Jeli musical accompaniment, adding to the cultural presentation planned for the occasion.

The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) is organising the Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the 75th Karbi Anglong Day.

Dr Tuliram Ronghang, Chief Executive Member of KAAC, is supervising the cultural performance involving the participating communities. The celebrations place indigenous traditions and cultural diversity at the centre of the programme, with the mass Nimso Kerung performance serving as a major attraction.

The performance is scheduled for 16th November, at KASA Stadium in Diphu, Karbi Anglong district of Assam. The celebrations also extend across Taralangso, which is included among the locations associated with the wider Platinum Jubilee events.

The stadium performance is expected to bring together thousands of artistes for the collective presentation of Nimso Kerung.

The participation of 17 indigenous tribes and communities makes the event a collective cultural presentation involving different groups from the region. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations provide a platform to showcase traditional dance, music and cultural identity. The use of the traditional Jeli musical instrument is also part of the planned performance.

Organisers have described the occasion as historic, reflecting the coming together of diverse indigenous communities to present their traditions on one stage.

No direct statements or verbatim quotes from officials or organisers were included in the available information.The mass dance performance is being organised with the objective of securing a Guinness World Record.

However, the record attempt should be distinguished from an officially confirmed achievement. The available information does not establish whether Guinness World Records has verified the performance or recognised it as a new record.

If the attempt succeeds and receives official verification, it could bring international recognition to Karbi culture and the indigenous communities of Karbi Anglong.

The performance is therefore both a cultural showcase and a record attempt forming part of the district's 75th Karbi Anglong Day celebrations.