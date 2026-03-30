17 cadres held, infiltration attempt foiled in Manipur: Assam Rifles

Imphal: Assam Rifles has foiled a major infiltration attempt and apprehended 17 cadres of proscribed outfits during a series of intelligence-based operations carried out across Manipur between March 22 and 29.
The apprehended cadres are said to be linked to banned groups, including KYKL, PREPAK, KCP and PLA.
“A major infiltration attempt by 10 PREPAK (RA) cadres was foiled in Tengnoupal,” the Assam Rifles said wrote on X on Monday.
Security forces also recovered a cache of arms and explosives during operations in Chandel district, including six pistols, one rifle, magazines and communication equipment.
“Significant recoveries in Chandel included 06 pistols, 01 rifle, 15 IEDs (destroyed in situ), magazines, and communication equipment,” it said.
It further said that all apprehended individuals and recovered items were handed over to police, reinforcing efforts to maintain peace and security in the region.