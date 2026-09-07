17-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Khetri; Handwritten Notes Recovered

Guwahati: A 17-year-old Class 11 student was found dead with his hands and legs tied inside his residence at Khetri under Dimoria constituency, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Gandiv Lahon Sharma, was a student of Sonapur Kendriya Vidyalaya. His father, Manoj Sharma, works as a compounder at the State Dispensary at Khetri Tiniali, and the family resides in quarters within the hospital premises.

As per preliminary information, Gandiv was alone at home when the incident occurred. His parents had taken his younger brother to a music school. On returning, they found him lying on the floor with his hands and legs tied. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

A neighbour reportedly heard screams before discovering the teenager inside the residence.

The investigation took a new turn after police recovered two handwritten notes from Gandiv’s pocket. One was addressed to his parents and brother, thanking them for everything they had done, while the second contained an apology.

The recovery has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his death. Police are examining whether the handwriting belongs to Gandip or someone else as part of the ongoing investigation.