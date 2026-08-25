19 Children Rescued from Trafficking Network in Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati: Today, the Nineteen children have been rescued from different parts of Arunachal Pradesh and three suspected brokers arrested in a crackdown on an alleged child trafficking network, police said.

The case was registered at Namsai Police Station on 17th August, after a complaint filed by the district Child Welfare Committee. The rescued children were traced to Mechuka, Aalo, Pasighat, Naharlagun, Itanagar and Longding.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that economically vulnerable families were allegedly approached by intermediaries with promises of better education and care. The children were subsequently allegedly taken from their families and placed with individuals in distant locations.

Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley said most of the rescued children were below eight years old, with the youngest aged around three. Suspected payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 per child were also detected.

The children were allegedly engaged in domestic work and jobs at hotels.