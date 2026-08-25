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Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Gorkha Martyrs on Gorkha Balidan Diwas

The Chief Minister also paid his heartfelt tribute to all Gorkha martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Himanta Biswa Sarma Pays Tribute to Gorkha Martyrs on Gorkha Balidan Diwas
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Guwahati: The Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid tribute to the brave Gorkhas who sacrificed their lives in service of the nation on the occasion of Gorkha  Balidan Diwas.In a message shared on social media, Sarma remembered the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of Gorkha soldiers who dedicated their lives to protecting the motherland.

He said the valour and sacrifices of Gorkha heroes, dating back to the period before India’s independence, have continued to inspire generations of Indians. Sarma highlighted their contribution towards safeguarding the country’s unity, integrity and sovereignty, saying their supreme sacrifices would remain immortal.

On the special occasion, the Chief Minister also paid his heartfelt tribute to all Gorkha martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice for the country.

He expressed respect and gratitude to the brave soldiers whose dedication and service have contributed to the nation’s security and strengthened the spirit of patriotism.

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Himanta Biswa Sarma
Gorkha
Balidan Diwas
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