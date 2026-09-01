1st September: Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Rise from Today

Guwahati: The prices of commercial Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) have been increased from today, 1st September, adding to operating costs for businesses and the aviation sector.

The latest revision marks a reversal of the cuts announced in commercial LPG prices over the previous two months. The increase is expected to affect businesses such as restaurants, hotels and catering services, which rely heavily on commercial LPG for their daily operations.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 9.50, from Rs 2,738 to Rs 2,747.50. The revision has been attributed to changes in international benchmark prices.

The increase in commercial LPG prices is likely to put additional pressure on businesses already facing rising operational and maintenance costs. Higher fuel expenses could also influence the cost of food and other services, particularly for establishments that depend extensively on LPG for cooking.

Meanwhile, the increase in ATF prices is expected to raise fuel costs for airlines and could have an impact on air travel operating expenses.