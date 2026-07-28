'2024 Law Failed, 2026 Bill Won't Stop Exam Paper Leaks': Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, on Tuesday, questioned the effectiveness of the Centre's proposed amendments to the anti-paper leak law, arguing that stricter penalties alone would not prevent future examination leaks.

Participating in the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Gogoi said the original law enacted in 2024 had been projected as a landmark reform following the NEET paper leak controversy. However, the recurrence of a major leak in 2026, he said, exposed the shortcomings of that legislation.

He contended that the latest amendments would also fail unless the government addressed the underlying problems responsible for repeated examination irregularities.

The amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday, shortly after nationwide protests over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The proposed legislation seeks to impose stricter punishment, including imprisonment of up to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh for those involved in paper leaks.

During the discussion, Gogoi criticised the government's handling of student protests, alleging that excessive force was used against demonstrators. He said students had taken to the streets out of frustration and urged the government to acknowledge their concerns instead of suppressing protests.

The Congress leader also criticised the BJP over the reception given to Pradhan in Parliament after his resignation, saying it was inappropriate in light of the controversy surrounding the examination leak.

Calling for structural reforms, Gogoi said the government should focus on improving the examination ecosystem instead of relying solely on harsher punishments. He raised concerns over the functioning of coaching centres, the paper-setting process and the alleged involvement of organised networks in examination leaks.

He further sought clarity on the progress of the high-powered committee headed by former ISRO chairman K. Radhakrishnan, which was constituted after the 2024 NEET controversy to recommend reforms in the examination system.

Gogoi also questioned the government's claim that 47 officials linked to the National Testing Agency had been removed or transferred, asking how that figure exceeded the agency's sanctioned strength and demanding greater transparency on the matter.