24year-Old Employee Of Tripura's Shantiniketan Medical College Found Dead In Hostel Room

Guwahati: The Tripura Government has ordered a magisterial enquiry into the death of a 24-year-old woman who was found dead inside the hostel of Shantiniketan Medical College in Agartala late on Wednesday night.

The deceased, identified as Manisha Das, a resident of Kathaltali in Madhuban and an employee of the medical college, was discovered hanging in a hostel room on 10th June 2026.

In an official order issued on Thursday, Additional Secretary of the Home Department, T.K. Chakma, stated that the State Government had decided to conduct a detailed enquiry into the incident. The responsibility has been assigned to Dr Vishal Kumar, District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura district, who has been directed to submit a comprehensive report to the Home Department within 15 days.

As per Amtali Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmita Pandey, police received information about the incident at around 1 am. Personnel from Amtali Police Station, including the Officer-in-Charge, immediately reached the scene along with a forensic team, dog squad and an Executive Magistrate to investigate the matter.

Preliminary findings suggest that the death may be a case of suicide, as the room was locked from the inside. The room was later opened by hostel residents, security guards and other staff members, who then discovered the body.

Police also revealed that the deceased had allegedly been involved in a quarrel shortly before the incident. One person has been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police are awaiting further findings from the enquiry and forensic examination to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the woman's death.