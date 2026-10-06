3 Dead, 3 Critically Injured in Fatal Road Crash in Khetri

Three members of a family were killed on the spot and three others critically injured after a Hyundai i10 carrying a family crashed into a roadside safety railing on National Highway 37, at Nagaon in Khetri, on the outskirts of Guwahati, on Wednesday morning.

The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Guwahati to Nagaon when the driver lost control and collided against the road guard rails, according to preliminary reports.

Apparently, the vehicle swerved off the road and collided against a roadside safety railing with a powerful impact which instantly led to the death of three occupants.

The deceased have been identified as Ribul Ali (17), Monima Begum (40), and Amiruddin (40)

Besides the deceased, the other three occupants sustained grievous injuries and were rushed to Sonapur District Hospital.

They are Putumai Begum (55), Anisur Sultana (10), and Rustam Ali (50), and are reportedly in critical condition.