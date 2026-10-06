Kaziranga National Park Re-opens

The Kaziranga National Park has officially opened its gates to welcome wildlife enthusiasts back for the 2026–27 ecotourism season. The much popular and anticipated Jeep safaris and elephant rides have also commenced.

Other wildlife parks like Manas National Park has also re-opened on October 2, 2026, while the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary is scheduled to open on October 13, 2026.

The Kaziranga National Park reopened on October 3, for the 2026–27 wildlife season after its customary monsoon closure.

Assam Forest Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah formally inaugurated the opening at the Kohora range in the presence of other state officials. Due to the celebrated milestone of zero rhino poaching incidents maintained throughout the years 2025 and 2026, park authorities are hoping for record-breaking footfalls in the upcoming season.

The Jeep Safaris are currently fully functional and operating in two daily slots, the morning slot from 7:30 am to 10:00 am, and the afternoon entry from 1:30 pm to 3:00 pm.

The Elephant Safaris are scheduled to restart in mid-to-late October, depending on final animal preparation and ground checks.