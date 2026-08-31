31st August: 29th Death Anniversary of Princess Diana

Guwahati: Today, marks 29 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, who was killed in a car crash in Paris on 31st August , 1997. Diana, the former wife of the now-King Charles III, was just 36 when she died. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, were 15 and 12 respectively at the time.

The anniversary comes as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and his family are reported to have returned to live in the UK after years in California. Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, relocated with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Diana is buried on a small island in the Round Oval Lake at Althorp, the Northamptonshire estate that has been the ancestral home of the Spencer family and is now cared for by her brother, Charles Spencer, 9th Earl Spencer.

Harry has previously revealed that he bakes a lemon drizzle cake every year to mark his mother’s death, describing it as a “sweet” way of remembering her.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Diana’s death.