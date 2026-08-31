People of Raha Holds a Protest Over Service Road Issues Along National Highway

Guwahati: A massive protest was staged in Raha, Nagaon, with several regional organisations demanding a permanent solution to longstanding problems concerning the service roads and adjoining stretches of the national highway.

The protest was organised along the highway by members and supporters of the Raha Regional Students’ Union, Raha Regional Committee of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva-Chatra Parishad, Raha Regional Tiwa Students’ Union and Manab Adhikar Sangram Samiti.

The protesters expressed strong concern over the poor condition of the highway’s service roads and urged the government to take immediate and permanent measures. They said temporary repairs would not address the recurring problems and called for a comprehensive solution to ensure safer and smoother movement for motorists and pedestrians.

Nearly 1,000 people reportedly participated in the demonstration, drawing significant public attention to the condition of the highway in Raha and affecting traffic movement in the area.

People participating said people of that and daily commuters had been facing difficulties for a long time. They urged the concerned department to take concrete action and resolve the issues without further delay.