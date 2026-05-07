New Docu-Series ‘Diana: The Unheard Truth’ to Reveal Princess’s Story in Her Own Voice

A new documentary series titled “Diana: The Unheard Truth” is set for release in 2027, marking 30 years since the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. The three-part series will draw from five hours of previously unreleased recordings of Diana speaking with her close confidante, surgeon James Colthurst.

These recordings originally formed the basis of Diana: Her True Story by Andrew Morton, a book that revealed intimate details about Diana’s life within the British royal family. Producers say the new series will present her story in her own voice, offering a more personal and authentic perspective on one of the most scrutinized figures in modern history.

The documentary aims to reshape public perception by portraying Diana as resilient, self-aware, and relatable, navigating immense global attention with determination and grace. It will also feature insights from people in her inner circle, including friends, advisers, her hairdresser, bodyguard, and former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter.

Diana’s life remains one of the most compelling in royal history. Her 1981 wedding to Charles III captivated the world, but the marriage later faced public struggles. Her tragic death in a 1997 Paris car crash triggered widespread grief and criticism of both the media and the monarchy.

According to producers, the tapes highlight Diana’s humor, emotional depth, and hopes for a different future—one where she could have forged her own path, separate from royal constraints, while Charles moved on with Camilla, whom he married in 2005. (Agencies)

Also Read: ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ makers urge fans to respect privacy amid film shoot