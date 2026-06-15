33Year Old Man Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Hatigaon

Guwahati: Today, a 33year old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his rented apartment in Guwahati’s Hatigaon’s Sewali Path area

The deceased has been identified as Biswajit Buragohain, a resident of Simoluguri in Assam’s Sivasagar. He had been living alone in a rented house located at House No. 3, Suruj bylane , off Sewali Path, since February this year.

As per police sources, Buragohain’s body was discovered lying on a bed inside the residence. Preliminary findings suggest that the death may have occurred nearly two days before the body was recovered.

Buragohain was employed as an assistant to an ACS officer at the Assam Secretariat. After the discovery, police team from Hatigaon Police Station, accompanied by a forensic team, arrived at the scene and initiated a detailed investigation.

Police stated that the exact cause of death has not yet been confirmed . While initial observations point towards the possibility of a natural death, investigators have not ruled out other possibilities and are examining all aspects of the case.

The body has been sent to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination, which is expected to provide clarity regarding the cause and circumstances of the death.

Police are continuing their investigation and awaiting the post-mortem report before drawing any conclusions. Further details are awaited.