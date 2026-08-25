37 Industries in Meghalaya’s Byrnihat Found Violating Pollution Norms

Guwahati: Twenty-eight of 37 industries inspected in Meghalaya’s Byrnihat industrial belt over the past two years were found violating pollution-control norms, today, the state government informed the Legislative Assembly

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma provided the information during the autumn session in response to a question from legislator Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit on measures to control industrial pollution in Byrnihat.

The government said industrial activity is among the major sources of pollution in the area. A CSIR-NEERI emission inventory and source-apportionment study identified industries, road dust, vehicular emissions and residential sources as key contributors. Pollution from the wider regional airshed covering Meghalaya and Assam was also identified as a factor.

Sangma said the government has prohibited new Red Category industries in the notified Byrnihat area and restricted the expansion of existing Red and Orange Category units. New Orange Category industries are required to adopt cleaner technologies and fuels.

Air-quality data showed that average PM10 levels fell from 106.2 micrograms per cubic metre in January 2026 to 75.7 in July, while PM2.5 levels declined from 52.6 to 38.6 micrograms per cubic metre.

The government said legal action is taken against non-compliant industries, with measures also being implemented under the Byrnihat City Action Plan.