NGT asks applicant to substantiate claims of norm violations by stone crushers in Barak Valley

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Eastern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the registry to issue notice to the applicant in a suo motu original application to assist the NGT in the course of hearing and to substantiate the factual matters regarding his allegations of illegal stone crushers operating across Barak Valley, especially in the Udharbond Forest Range of Assam's Cachar district.

The Corum of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr A. Senthil Vel, Expert Member, stated that the applicant Anjan Das has sent a letter petition through Speed Post dated February 12, 2026, to this Tribunal, which has been treated and registered as O.A. No. 141/2026/EZ for the exercise of suo motu jurisdiction in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court.

In his letter petition, the applicant said that the local population is suffering severely due to noise and air pollution caused by these units. He noted that while brick kilns and other industries in Assam are required to obtain EC from SEIAA/SEAC, stone crushers are being allowed to operate without any such Environment Clearance (EC) in Assam, which is a clear violation of environmental laws.

Moreover, he stated that these plants are being installed without maintaining safe distances from residential areas, highways, schools, rivers, or religious sites, in blatant disregard of the Assam Stone Crusher Established and Regulation Rules, 2013. Even the minimal distance of 300 metres (boundary to boundary) prescribed under current norms is not being followed.

The applicant urged implementation of stricter guidelines, including: (i) A minimum of 800-1000 metres between two stone crusher boundaries to avoid clustering sound; (ii) At least 400-500 metres' distance from highways or PWD roads; (iii) At least 150 metres from river boundaries; (iv) Mandatory submission of the Source of Raw Material Affidavit and NOC from the nearest stone quarry mahaldar; (v) No permission on land requiring earth cutting or tree felling; (vi) Proper land patta documents to be submitted before EC; and (vii) Minimum 500 metres from religious institutions.

The applicant also alleged that many crusher plants are being set up under the guise of Bharatmala, NHIDCL, PWD contractors' projects, claiming government priority, yet they too flout all guidelines. Unlawful earth cutting, tree felling, and environmental degradation are rampant. He also attached evidence available via satellite imagery.

The applicant also referred to recent reports in local news portals about alleged forest and pollution board complicity.

The applicant requested urgent intervention of NGT to immediately halt all new stone crusher permissions and make it mandatory to obtain EC for new and existing stone crusher units; cancel illegally operating units without maintaining boundary distance; and ensure existing units follow revised guidelines or relocate. He also sought strict action against erring officials.

In the instant hearing, the Tribunal observed that none has appeared for the applicant.

In reference to the suo moto original application, the Tribunal issued an order in view of observations made by the Supreme Court (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai Versus Ankita Sinha and others, 2022), directing the Registry to issue notice to the applicant to appear physically or through VC and to produce the material available with him in support of the averments made in the Original Application before the Tribunal on the next date of hearing fixed for August 3, 2026.

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