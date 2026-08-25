Guwahati: Multiple Vehicles Overturn on Maharaja Prithu Flyover

Guwahati: The newly opened Maharaja Prithu Flyover witnessed another Slippery accident, with several vehicles reportedly overturning on the road and leaving multiple people injured.

The incident occurred on the Ambaribari-to-Chandmari stretch of the flyover. As per preliminary , one vehicle lost control and overturned, triggering a chain of accidents involving other vehicles travelling along the route.

Several people were reportedly injured in the incident. The injured were provided medical assistance, while further details regarding their condition are awaited.

The latest accident has raised fresh concerns over road safety on the flyover, which was opened to traffic around four months ago. Questions have also been raised over the fact that construction work is reportedly still continuing on parts of the flyover despite its opening.

The repeated accidents have prompted concerns among commuters, particularly those travelling between Ambaribari and Chandmari. Guwahatians Await Answers Over Vehicle Overturns on Slippery Maharaja Prithu Flyover