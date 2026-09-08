Assam Celebrates Bhupen Hazarika’s 100th Birth Anniversary

Guwahati: Today marks the 100th birth anniversary of singer, composer and filmmaker Dr Bhupen Hazarika with tributes at his memorial in Guwahati and the launch of year-long celebrations commemorating his life and contribution to Indian music and culture.

People from different walks of life gathered at Bhupen Hazarika Samannay Tirtha, where the cultural icon was cremated in November 2011. Students, office-goers, music enthusiasts, political leaders and public representatives paid homage to the legendary artiste, popularly known as the ‘Bard of the Brahmaputra’.

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Congress president Gaurav Gogoi were among those who paid tribute at the memorial.

In a post on twitter , Sarma described Hazarika as “more than a name” and “an emotion that lives in the heart and soul of Assam”. He said the year-long nationwide celebrations would reaffirm the enduring legacy of the ‘Sudhakantha’, whose music carried Assam’s stories, aspirations and cultural identity far beyond its borders.

Hazarika’s work outdone Assamese music, reaching audiences across India through his contributions to music and cinema in several languages.