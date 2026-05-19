41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC Inaugurated in Tura, Focus on Youth Growth and Leadership

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday inaugurated the newly relocated 41 Meghalaya Battalion NCC at Cherangre in Tura, stating that the expansion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) presence in the Garo Hills region would open up new opportunities for the youth.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony, Sangma said the NCC continues to play a crucial role in shaping leadership, discipline, patriotism and resilience among young people, adding that these values are essential for building not only strong individuals but also a stronger society.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the strengthened NCC infrastructure in Garo Hills would enable more youth from the region to participate in training, personality development and nation-building activities through the organisation.

Reiterating the Meghalaya government’s commitment towards youth empowerment, Sangma said initiatives such as the state’s Youth and Sports Policy and the strengthening of institutions like the NCC are aimed at ensuring that every young person receives the platform to dream, grow and succeed.

Expressing confidence in the potential of Meghalaya’s youth, the Chief Minister said they are “second to none” and can excel at both national and global levels if provided with the right opportunities and support.

He further stated that the government would continue working towards creating an environment where young people across Meghalaya can aspire big and achieve greater success in various fields.