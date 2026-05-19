Assam Crime Branch Steps Up Probe, Summons Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala

The Assam Crime Branch has summoned Congress MP and senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala to appear for questioning in Guwahati on May 23.

This is part of an ongoing investigation into remarks made about the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The case began after Congress leader Pawan Khera allegedly made controversial comments during a press meeting. A complaint was filed in Assam, and Khera was recently questioned by the Crime Branch for almost eight hours. After his questioning, Khera did not share details but said the Congress would keep challenging the BJP government in Assam.

Now, the investigation is expanding, and more Congress leaders may be called in for questioning. With Surjewala now summoned, political tensions between the BJP and Congress in Assam are rising.

The Congress party says the investigation is politically motivated and meant to target opposition leaders. The BJP, however, says the police are just doing their job and that public figures must be accountable for their words.

As more leaders might be questioned, the case is drawing national attention, and the political atmosphere in Assam is becoming more heated.