5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Tibet

Guwahati: Today, at 1: 46 pm, a magnitude of 5.0 earthquake struck Tibet amidst ongoing rescue operations following devastating flash floods that hit the Nepal-Tibet Himalayan region last week. The tremor was recorded at around 1:46 pm. As per the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, injuries or damage following the earthquake.

The latest tremor comes days after severe flash floods swept through parts of the Himalayan region bordering Nepal and Tibet on 26th August . The disaster has left thousands of people dead or missing, while landslides, damaged infrastructure and unstable terrain have hampered rescue and relief operations.

Rescue teams continue to search through mud, rocks and debris for survivors and missing people in several affected areas.

The earthquake has added to concerns in a region already struggling to recover from the devastating natural disaster. Police and rescue agencies remain on alert as unstable terrain and the possibility of further landslides continue to pose challenges to ongoing operations.