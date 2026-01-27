No Rhino Poaching in Kaziranga for 730 Days, Says Assam CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday highlighted a major conservation milestone, stating that no rhino poaching incidents have been reported in Kaziranga National Park over the past 730 days.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the achievement reflected the effectiveness of sustained protection measures and the commitment of frontline forest staff.
“730 days! Yes, 730 days since the last rhino was poached in Kaziranga,” Sarma wrote, calling it a significant moment for wildlife conservation in the state.
Describing Kaziranga as a stronghold for the one-horned rhinoceros, Sarma said the government had put in place comprehensive safeguards to protect the species.
“Kaziranga is a booming ground for our pride—the rhino—and we have put in all measures to ensure that they are safe and thriving,” he added.
Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is home to the world’s largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros and has long been at the centre of Assam’s anti-poaching efforts.
Forest department officials have credited intensified patrolling, improved surveillance systems and coordinated action with security agencies for the decline in poaching cases.
The state government has repeatedly maintained that wildlife protection remains a key priority in Assam’s conservation policy.
Former India cricketer and legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble visited Kaziranga National Park in November last year during a two-day tour of Assam. He also lauded the park’s internationally recognised conservation practices, particularly the sustained efforts to protect the one-horned rhinoceros.
During the safaris, Kumble spotted several rhinos, hoolock gibbons and a wide variety of bird species. Carrying his camera, he was seen photographing birds and other wildlife throughout the visit.