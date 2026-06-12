72-Hour Blockade Disrupts Life in Tripura Amid Demand for Implementation of Peace Accord

Agartala: Normal life was disrupted across parts of Tripura as a 72-hour blockade called by a surrendered insurgent leader came into effect, pressing the government to fulfil commitments made under a peace agreement.

The agitation has affected road transport and the movement of goods and passengers in several areas, with organisers alleging that key provisions of the accord signed with former insurgents remain unimplemented despite repeated assurances from authorities.

Protesters are demanding that the government expedite measures related to rehabilitation, welfare benefits and other promises made under the settlement. They argue that delays in implementation have left many former cadres and their families facing uncertainty.

The state administration has appealed for calm and urged demonstrators to pursue dialogue, while security personnel have been deployed in sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents. Officials said efforts are underway to minimise disruption to essential services and ensure public safety during the blockade.

The protest has once again drawn attention to the challenges involved in implementing long-term peace agreements and rehabilitating former insurgents. Political observers believe the developments could prompt fresh discussions between stakeholders to address pending grievances and prevent further unrest in the state.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as the blockade enters its initial phase.