Protest erupts in Geleki after assault allegations against police; road blockade staged

A CORRESONDENT

NAZIRA: A tense situation unfolded in the Aathkhel area of Geleki under Nazira subdivision after local workers and residents staged a protest early this morning.

According to reports, the incident began when villagers allegedly discovered an illicit relationship between a woman named Bhuyan and a youth named Baba Ali. On April 27, members of the village defence group and locals reportedly found the two in a compromising situation and handed them over to the police. However, the police later released both individuals and sent them home that same night.

The following day, Baba Ali filed a complaint at Geleki Police Station against several members of the village defence group and local residents. Later that evening, upon again receiving information that the two were engaged in similar activities, villagers gathered and informed the police after finding them together in a room.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Bedanta Burhagohain arrived at the scene. However, instead of taking action against the accused, he allegedly charged at the gathered crowd. Several people, including women, were seriously injured in the alleged police assault. The injured include Chinta Bauri, Jonali Nayak, Ritu Tanti, Sunita Tanti, Bijoy Sharma, Manoj Manki, Pinki Tanti, Suresh Manki, Niru Bhumij, Sanjit Tanti, and Deven Karmakar. Many of them are currently undergoing medical treatment.

Angered by the incident, hundreds of tea garden workers and local residents launched a road blockade protest early in the morning, condemning police actions. Protesters raised slogans against the alleged police brutality and demanded the immediate suspension of officer Bedanta Burhagohain, proper medical treatment for the injured, and an end to what they described as police high-handedness.

As the situation escalated, Nazira Sub-Divisional Police Officer Tushar Desai and a magistrate reached the spot and managed to bring the situation under control. However, protesters have vowed to continue the blockade until strict action is taken against the accused police officer.

Also Read: Residents protest deplorable Kalaigaon–Bengbari road, seek urgent repairs