Tinsukia Revises School Timings Amid Scorching Heat, New Schedule Effective Today

Tinsukia: The Tinsukia district administration has revised school timings across government, provincialised, government-aided and private schools in view of the prevailing heatwave-like conditions and rising temperatures. The new schedule will come into effect from August 12 and remain in force until further orders.

Under the revised timings, Lower Primary schools will operate from 8 am to 12.30 pm, while Upper Primary schools will function from 8 am to 1.30 pm. High, Higher Secondary and Senior Secondary schools will remain open from 8 am to 1.45 pm.

The decision was taken as a precautionary measure amid the sharp rise in temperatures and concerns over heat-related health risks among students. Separate orders issued by the Regional Assam State School Education Board, Tinsukia District Circle, and the District Elementary Education Officer and District Mission Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, stated that the revised timings would continue until weather conditions normalise or further instructions are issued.

Schools have also been directed to adopt several measures to protect students from the heat. Morning assemblies have been advised to be conducted in shaded and well-ventilated areas, including verandahs or spaces under trees.

Students have been encouraged to carry water bottles and drink water regularly to prevent dehydration. During the period, schools have also been permitted to allow students to attend classes without socks, shoes and neckties.

School authorities have been instructed to provide immediate medical attention to students showing signs of heat-related illness.

The administration has further directed schools to ensure proper ventilation in classrooms, functioning ceiling fans, adequate internal electrification and safe electrical switchboards.

Emphasis has also been placed on maintaining hygiene and sanitation, including regular cleaning of toilets and urinals. Schools have been asked to ensure seating arrangements that allow adequate airflow inside classrooms.

Heads of institutions have been directed to inform students, parents, teachers and non-teaching staff about the revised school timings and the necessary heat-safety precautions.

The orders, dated August 11, were issued with the approval of the Tinsukia District Commissioner.