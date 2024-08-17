Assam News

West Karbi Anglong DC Honors Ex-Servicemen on 78th Independence Day Under 'Veeron ka Vandhan' Theme

On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, the District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong Krishna Baruah, (ACS) honoured few of the ex-servicemen of Taradubi area, at Taradubi near Tumpreng on Thursday under the theme “Veeron ka Vandhan”.
West Karbi Anglong DC Honors Ex-Servicemen on 78th Independence Day Under 'Veeron ka Vandhan' Theme

Dongkamukam: On the occasion of 78th Independence Day, the District Commissioner of West Karbi Anglong  Krishna Baruah, (ACS) honoured few of the ex-servicemen of  Taradubi area, at Taradubi near Tumpreng on Thursday under the theme “Veeron ka Vandhan”. The DC was accompanied by Election Officer Arnika Lekthepi, (ACS), District Project Officer, DDMA West Karbi Anglong Rupjoy Maibangsa and others. The ex servicemen include Narakanta Gohai (HAV), Prafulla Bordoloi (LNK), Budhindra Bordoloi (NK), Bhaben Bardoloi (HAV), Bernerd Sangma etc.

Also Read: Assam's Matsya Paripushti Project Boosts Child Nutrition with Fish Powder: CM

Also watch:

78th Independence Day
'Veeron ka Vandhan'
West Karbi Anglong DC

Top News

No stories found.
Sentinel Assam
www.sentinelassam.com