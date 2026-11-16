Assam Plans Comprehensive Action on Forest Encroachments, Royalty Reforms

Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on 16th November, chaired a series of meetings with Environment and Forest Department officials at Lok Sewa Bhawan, directing the preparation of a comprehensive Assam forest encroachment plan. The discussions also covered procedures for handling seized forest produce and reforms in forest royalty collection.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Environment and Forest Department to prepare a comprehensive plan to address forest encroachments across Assam. According to the directions issued during the November 16 meetings, the proposed plan must follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India.

The department has been tasked with preparing an approach to address the issue while ensuring that the measures remain consistent with the Supreme Court's guidelines. The discussions placed forest encroachment management among the three major areas requiring administrative attention.

Another key direction from the Chief Minister concerns the handling of seized forest produce.

Dr Sarma directed the Environment and Forest Department to draft a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the lawful handling of such produce.

The proposed SOP is intended to establish a defined procedure for dealing with forest produce seized by the department.

However, the available information does not specify the proposed procedure, its implementation timeline or the categories of seized produce that will be covered.

The department is expected to prepare the SOP as part of the broader effort to strengthen its administrative functioning.The meetings also examined possible changes to the state's forest royalty collection system.

Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma directed officials to explore the establishment of a dedicated corporation for collecting forest royalties.

The proposed corporation would take responsibility for revenue-related functions, potentially allowing the Environment and Forest Department to devote greater attention to forest conservation and protection.

The three areas of action discussed at Lok Sewa Bhawan cover forest encroachment management, the handling of seized forest produce and royalty collection.

Together, the proposed measures seek to improve the functioning of the Environment and Forest Department and strengthen forest governance in Assam.

The proposed division of responsibilities for royalty collection could also help the department focus more directly on its conservation and protection responsibilities.

The department's next tasks include preparing the encroachment action plan in line with Supreme Court guidelines, drafting the SOP and examining the feasibility of a dedicated royalty collection corporation.