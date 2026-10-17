8th Pay Commission: Salary Revision Report Expected by May 2027

Guwahati: The 8th Central Pay Commission, constituted on 3rd November , 2025, is expected to submit its recommendations on salary, allowances and pension benefits for central government employees and pensioners by May 2027.

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai has been appointed chairperson of the commission, which has been given 18 months from its formation to submit its final report.

The commission has been holding consultations with employee representatives and various organisations across the country to gather feedback. Meetings have reportedly been held in Delhi, Bengaluru, Odisha, Ladakh and Uttar Pradesh, with the next round of discussions scheduled to begin in Mumbai on October 22.

Key issues expected to feature in the recommendations include the fitment factor, revision of basic pay, pension reforms and restructuring of allowances. The fitment factor has attracted particular attention as it will play a significant role in determining revised salaries.

Employees are also awaiting clarity on the implementation date and whether arrears will be paid from the date the revised pay structure becomes effective.

Previous pay commissions have followed different implementation timelines. The Seventh Pay Commission's recommendations took effect from 1st January , 2016.

Although the commission has 18 months to complete its work, it may submit interim reports if required. However, the implementation date and final salary increases have not yet been confirmed.