Guwahati: A truck rammed into a road divider at Guwahati's 9th Mile on 18th November morning, shattering a large section and scattering debris across the road. The Guwahati 9th Mile truck accident caused traffic congestion on the uphill-bound stretch towards Sonapur, where fans are expected to visit Zubeen Kshetra to mark late singer Zubeen Garg's birth anniversary.

The impact shattered the divider and scattered debris across the road, affecting traffic movement along the stretch. The incident resulted in congestion on the uphill-bound road leading towards Sonapur.

Commuters travelling through 9th Mile may face delays while navigating the affected section. Visitors heading towards Sonapur have also been advised to allow additional travel time and exercise caution.

The accident comes on a day when increased visitor movement towards Zubeen Kshetra is expected, potentially adding to traffic pressure along the route.

Fans and admirers are expected to gather at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur to pay tribute to the singer. The memorial site is among the expected destinations for visitors travelling along the Guwahati-Sonapur stretch.

With the truck accident disrupting traffic movement at 9th Mile, people travelling towards the memorial site may need to account for additional journey time. The overlap between the road accident and the expected anniversary gatherings makes the affected stretch particularly relevant for commuters and visitors travelling towards Sonapur.

People travelling towards Sonapur through 9th Mile have been advised to exercise caution and allow additional time for their journeys.