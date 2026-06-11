A man Arrested in Dhubri Following Rape and Attempted Murder of a Minor

Guwahati: A man has been arrested in Assam’s Dhubri district following the horrific rape and attempted murder of a minor girl in Tamarhat. The shocking incident, which occurred in the Ujanpetla area, has sparked widespread outrage across the region.

The suspect, identified as local resident Ajijul Sheikh, allegedly subjected the young girl to a brutal sexual assault. In a desperate bid to conceal his crime, Sheikh then attempted to murder the victim. Desperately injured, the resilient survivor managed to escape and return home to her family.

Upon hearing their daughter’s harrowing painful experience, the victim’s parents immediately lodged a complaint with the Tamarhat police. Immediately police officials acted swiftly, tracking down and arresting Sheikh on Wednesday. Police confirmed that the suspect has been processed and will face the full force of the law.

Meanwhile, the young victim, who sustained multiple severe injuries during the assault, was rushed to a local hospital. She remains admitted and is currently undergoing emergency medical treatment.

As the community reels from the brutality of the attack, police investigations continue, and further details regarding the legal proceedings are awaited.