Mother Commits Suicide In Jamugurihat over Alleged Mental Harassment

Jamugurihat: A wave of outrage has swept through Jamugurihat following the alleged suicide of a 35year old married woman and mother of two, identified as Rumi Saikia of Pachigaon village.

Today, villagers of Pachigaon staged a protest outside Jamuguri Police Station, demanding justice for the deceased and strict action against those they believe were responsible for her death. The protesters alleged that Rumi Saikia took her own life on 5th June after being subjected to severe mental harassment.

As per villagers, the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute for which Rashmi had reportedly been summoned to the residence of village headman (Gaonburha) Paban Nath of Dekachuk. Protesters alleged that during the meeting, she was subjected to humiliation and mental torture. Unable to cope with the distress, Rumi allegedly took the extreme step later that night.

The villagers further accused Paban Nath and a youth identified as Papu Das of Panpur of being connected to the circumstances that led to the woman's death. They questioned how a village headman could conduct such behavior at his residence without involving the police or relevant authorities.

Villagers demanded a thorough investigation into the case and the immediate arrest of the accused. Police sources said that Paban Nath is currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace him.

The incident has triggered widespread concern in the area, with residents insisting that all those found responsible for the alleged mental harassment be brought to justice.