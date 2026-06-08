Teachers’ Body Raises Concerns Over TET Policy at Jamugurihat Conference

Jamugurihat, Assam: The Eighth Biennial General Session of the Naduar Branch Primary Teachers’ Association was held at the Barechaharia Cultural Project in Jamugurihat with a day-long programme attended by teachers, educationists and public representatives.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Ratul Goswami, President of the All Assam Teachers’ Association, strongly opposed the proposal to make teachers appear for the Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) again. Describing the move as “unjust”, he said the organisation had resolved to intensify its democratic protest against the decision.

“We will take our fight from the streets to Raj Bhavan, from Raj Bhavan to Parliament, and if necessary, return to the courts,” Goswami stated. He further alleged that the government’s short-sighted policies and planning failures could lead to a significant reduction in the number of primary schools in the state, warning that Assam’s 34,000 primary schools could eventually be reduced to around 16,000.

Attending the session, Naduar MLA Padma Hazarika advocated the formation of an advisory committee comprising retired teachers to help address institutional challenges in the constituency and improve the overall quality of education.

At the event, speakers stressed that teachers’ organisations should not only work to safeguard the interests and welfare of teachers but also focus on professional development. They emphasised the need to provide educators with training in emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence and semiconductor technology, enabling them to equip students with future-ready skills.

The meeting concluded with the singing of the Assam State Anthem, with participants reaffirming that teachers must continue to serve as guiding lights for future generations.