537th Birth Anniversary of Madhavdev Celebrated with Two-Day Programme in Jamugurihat

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JAMUGURIHAT: Along with the rest of the state, the 537th birth anniversary of Madhavdev was observed in various parts of the greater Jamugurihat area. The birth anniversary of the Vaishnav guru was celebrated by the Naduar regional committee of Ek Sharan Bhagawati Samaj at Chengelimora Bornamghar, Jamugurihat, with a two-day programme which concluded on Monday.

The first day programme began with illumination of earthen lamps in front of the portraits of Ilaram Das and iconic singer Zubeen Garg in the morning session of Sunday, which was followed by Ghosa and Borgeet competition. It was followed by a felicitation programme of the meritorious students who have passed the HSLC and HS examinations with flying colours.

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