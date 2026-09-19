A Year Without Zubeen Garg: Voice That Became Its Soul

Guwahati: A year has passed, yet the pain of losing our ‘Pranor silpi’ Zubeen Garg remains as raw as ever. Today, Assam marks one year since the dreadful news that broke every heart, whose voice, music and personality became symbol of every Assamese. Zubeen Garg left us.

Today, at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur, thousands of people gathered with flowers, prayers and tearful eyes to remember the man they lovingly called their own. For many, it was not simply a memorial gathering, but an emotional reunion with the memories of an artiste who had been part of their lives for decades.

Zubeen Garg left us on 19th September, 2025- a black day for Assam. His death left millions mourning not merely the loss of a singer, but the loss of a voice that had accompanied generations through joy, sorrow, love and heartbreak.

The scale of the mourning that followed was unprecedented. Assam came to a standstill as thousands gathered at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on 21st September and 22nd September 2025, to pay their final respects to the heartthrob of Assam. His final journey became a powerful reflection of the extraordinary bond he shared with the people of Assam.

In one of the most heart wrenching moments after his death, his wife Garima Saikia Garg and family brought his four beloved dogs to his coffin at Sarusajai Stadium, giving them a final opportunity to be close to the man they had known and loved. It was a farewell beyond words, a quiet moment of love between Zubeen and the companions who had shared his life.

The grief surrounding his death also revealed how deeply Zubeen belonged to the people. The crowds who gathered to bid him farewell were not merely fans saying goodbye to a singer . They were people mourning someone whose songs had become part of their own stories, memories and identities.

Zubeen Garg could be adored, criticised, questioned or opposed, but he could rarely be ignored. His music crossed generations, languages and social boundaries, making him one of the most recognisable voices to emerge from Assam.

A year later, the silence left by his absence is still deeply felt. His songs continue to play in homes, on roads and at gatherings, bringing back memories of the artiste whose music could make people smile, dance, fall in love and shed tears.

For Assam, Zubeen Garg may no longer walk among his people, but his voice continues to echo through the land he loved. His melodies remain alive, carried from one generation to another. One year has passed since his departure, but for millions of his admirers, Zubeen Garg remains in his songs, in their memories and in the countless hearts he touched. Joi Zubeen Daa!!