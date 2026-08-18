AAI Begins Preliminary Survey for Proposed Airport in Majuli

Majuli: The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has begun a preliminary survey in Majuli to assess the feasibility of establishing an airport on the river island, following the Assam government’s announcement of the proposed project.

The Majuli airport is among four new airport projects announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in February as part of efforts to strengthen air connectivity across Assam.

A six-member AAI team visited Majuli and inspected several locations to identify a suitable site for the proposed airport. The team comprised Deputy General Managers Sanjay Kaur, Khushial Singh and Parvinder Tiwari, Assistant General Manager Gaurav Kumar, Manager Rohan Maheshwar and Assistant Manager Suresh Kumar.

During the survey, officials inspected areas stretching from Jengraimukh to Kamalabari Darbar Chapori. They assessed land suitability, surrounding conditions, connectivity and other factors relevant to the proposed project.

Majuli Deputy Commissioner Ratul Chandra Pathak, along with officials from the district administration, police, transport and forest departments, was present during the survey.

Pathak described the exercise as a positive development and said several potential sites had been inspected. However, he added that the final decision on the most suitable location would be taken after further assessment.

The survey marks an important initial step towards establishing an airport in Majuli.