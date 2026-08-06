Lovlina Borgohain receives warm welcome at Guwahati airport

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain was accorded a warm welcome at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) here on Wednesday. The Commonwealth Games medallist was welcomed by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and airport stakeholders on her arrival. To honour her achievement and contribution to Indian sports, the CISF organised a cake-cutting ceremony at the airport.

CISF personnel and airport officials congratulated Borgohain on her achievement and extended their best wishes for her future national and international competitions. CISF officers, airport officials, representatives of stakeholder agencies, and well-wishers were present on the occasion. Borgohain interacted with the gathering and expressed her gratitude for the warm reception.

Also Read: Assam Premier League: Dibrugarh Warriors fight back to overcome Charaideo Sunrisers