Abandoned Cold Storage Facility in Assam’s Samaguri Creates Outrage as Farmers Demand Action

Guwahati: An abandoned cold storage facility in the Rongagarh area of Samaguri in Assam’s Nagaon district has come under scrutiny, with local residents and farmers demanding its immediate operationalisation to support the region’s agricultural sector.

Constructed in 2011 at a cost of several crores of rupees, the facility was intended to help farmers preserve fruits, vegetables and other perishable produce. However, more than a decade after its completion, the cold storage unit has reportedly never been made operational.

As per local local, years of neglect have left the infrastructure in a state of disrepair. The premises are overgrown with weeds and vegetation, while equipment inside the facility has deteriorated due to prolonged inactivity. Residents also claim that parts of the complex have become a gathering place for anti-social elements.

The issue has reignited concerns over the lack of adequate cold storage infrastructure across Assam. Farmers frequently suffer significant post-harvest losses as large quantities of produce perish before reaching markets, particularly during periods of extreme heat or when buyers are not immediately available.

Locals have questioned why a project built with substantial public funds remains unused despite the pressing needs of the farming community. They argue that bringing the facility into operation would not only help reduce spoilage but also improve farmers’ incomes by allowing them to store produce for longer periods.

Residents and farmers have urged the state government to intervene without delay and ensure that the cold storage unit is made functional at the earliest. They maintain that operationalising the facility would provide much-needed relief to farmers and maximise the benefits of the investment made more than a decade ago.