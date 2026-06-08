Five Shops Gutted in Suspected Electrical Fire at Assam’s Samaguri

Nagaon: A devastating fire swept through Sivasthan Market in Assam’s Samaguri area late on Saturday night, reducing five shops to ashes and causing losses estimated at ₹50–60 lakh.

According to local residents, the blaze broke out shortly after earthquake tremors were felt across the region. While the exact cause has not yet been confirmed, many locals suspect that an electrical short circuit triggered by the tremors may have sparked the fire.

The flames spread rapidly through the market, engulfing five commercial establishments within minutes. Large quantities of goods and merchandise stored inside the shops were destroyed before they could be salvaged.

The incident triggered panic among traders and residents, who rushed to the scene in an effort to contain the blaze. However, the intensity of the fire made rescue efforts extremely difficult, leaving little chance of saving the affected businesses.

Several shop owners were left distraught as years of investment and stock were lost in a matter of hours.

Residents also alleged that fire personnel from the nearby Sonaibali Fire and Emergency Services station reached the spot after a considerable delay.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported. Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the fire and conduct a detailed assessment of the damage.