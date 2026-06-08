Meghalaya Strengthens Food Safety Checks Amid Fears of Chemically Treated Vegetables

Shillong: Meghalaya has significantly stepped up its food safety surveillance following concerns over suspected chemically treated vegetables entering local markets from neighbouring Assam.

As per pointed gourds (potol) and other vegetables were allegedly being treated with artificial dyes to make them appear fresher and more appealing, the State's Food Safety Department has launched an extensive testing and inspection drive across all 12 districts.

As part of the operation, the food safety department have collected more than 300 samples from markets for testing and have intensified inspections to prevent adulterated produce from reaching consumers. They have also destroyed a suspected consignment of vegetables before it could enter the retail supply chain.

To further strengthen monitoring, the department is planning to establish food safety checkpoints at key entry points into the state, aiming to prevent Meghalaya from becoming a destination for adulterated food products.

The enhanced surveillance follows reports from Assam alleging that certain vegetables were being treated with artificial colours and harmful chemicals before being supplied to markets across the Northeast, raising serious concerns over food safety and public health.

Last week, the Food Safety Department in Assam's Barpeta district seized 15 sacks of pointed gourds that were allegedly treated with toxic chemical dyes to enhance their appearance and make them look fresh.

Given Meghalaya's heavy reliance on fruits and vegetables sourced from outside the state, the Commissionerate of Food Safety has intensified inspections, sample collection, rapid testing procedures and mobile laboratory operations to strengthen oversight of the food supply chain and safeguard public health.

Deputy Commissioner of Food Safety (Enforcement) D.B.S. Mukhim stated that the department acted promptly after reports regarding suspected adulterated vegetables surfaced on social media.