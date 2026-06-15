Abduction Case Triggers Tension in Tinsukia Village

Guwahati: In Parbatipur No. 10 village under the jurisdiction of Phillobari Police Station in Tinsukia district an alleged abduction case involving a local girl is being reported

As per the complaint filed by the girl’s family, the boy identified as Sheikh Shakil Siddiqui, a resident of Kakojan No. 4 village, allegedly befriended the girl while using the name “Samir” and purportedly misrepresenting his religious identity.

The family has alleged that Siddiqui took the girl away on 10th June. Aftershe was nowhere to be found , the girl’s relatives lodged an FIR at Phillobari Police Station, accusing him of abduction.

Police officials said the accused is the son of Sheikh Abbas Khan, who is reportedly residing in Bihar. Police team have not yet confirmed the allegations made in the complaint, and an investigation is currently underway to establish the facts surrounding the case.

On 11th June, family members of the missing girl, accompanied by neighbours, visited the suspect’s residence seeking information about her whereabouts.

In view of the growing tension, the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Doomdooma visited the area to assess the situation and ensure law and order was maintained. Police officials have initiated a formal investigation into the matter and are examining all aspects of the case.