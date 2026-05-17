India declares ‘null and void’ another IWT award by ‘illegally constituted’ CoA

New Delhi: India on Saturday rejected the latest award issued by the “illegally constituted” Court of Arbitration (CoA) - purportedly constituted under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) 1960 - as “null and void”.

“The illegally constituted so-called Court of Arbitration (CoA) has, on 15 May 2026, issued what it termed an award concerning maximum pondage supplemental to the award on issues of general interpretation of the Indus Waters Treaty,” Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in response to media queries on the issue.

“India categorically rejects the present so-called award, just as it has firmly rejected all prior pronouncements of the illegally constituted CoA. India has never recognised the establishment of this so-called CoA. Any proceeding, award, or decision issued by it is null and void. India’s decision to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance remains in force,” he added.

The IWT was signed between India and Pakistan on September 19, 1960, concerning the utilisation of the waters of the Indus System Rivers. (IANS)

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