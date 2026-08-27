Abidur Rahman Detained Over Bir Lachit Sena Leader Manasjyoti Chetia’s Death

Guwahati: The investigation into the death of Manasjyoti Chetia, president of the Simaluguri Regional Committee of the Bir Lachit Sena, has intensified after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s directive for a thorough probe into the incident.

Sivasagar Police have detained five persons in connection with the case, while a forensic team visited Bihubar to collect evidence. The detained people, Abidur Rahman, Subera Begum, Selimur Rahman, Selima Begum and Anowara Begum , were picked up from Bihubar and Simaluguri railway station for questioning.

Chetia was found lying by the roadside at Bihubar on Sunday night and was initially believed to have been involved in a road accident. He later died at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, 25th August.

However, the Bir Lachit Sena rejected the accident theory, alleging that Chetia was murdered, and lodged an FIR naming 10 people. Police have so far detained five of those named.

The State Government has also ordered a magisterial inquiry, while a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is examining the case. Bir Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha has demanded strict action against those responsible.